BusinessFurniture & homewares

Adairs books lower net profit as customer count falls

(Source: Adairs/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Furniture retailer Adairs says its first-half net profit and revenue have fallen, reflecting challenging macroeconomic conditions and lower customer counts in stores.

The company’s net profit declined 18.9 per cent to $17.7 million as revenue slid 6.7 per cent to $302.4 million. Underlying earnings before interest and taxes fell 12.9 per cent to $30.9 million.

“The first half of FY24 has been challenging given customers continue to manage their household budgets carefully, leading to lower customer traffic,” said Adairs MD and CEO Mark Ronan.

The Adairs brand booked sales of $199.9 million, down 9.3 per cent. The company opened two new Adairs stores, upsized three, and closed three smaller stores during the period.

Focus on Furniture’s sales fell 15.8 per cent to $66.2 million despite the opening of a new store in Helensvale, Queensland.

The company reconfigured Mocka’s Brisbane warehouse to support the growth of the brand in Queensland at no incremental cost to the group. Mocka’s sales stood at $25.3 million, marginally higher than last year.

The group expects to see sales performance pick up during the second half.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Store tech

Bunnings unveils sensory maps for an inclusive shopping experience

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Health & beauty

Returning customers drive Adore Beauty’s revenue during first-half

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Supply chain

US burger chain Wendy’s predicts hundreds of stores for Australia

Sarah Stowe
Online marketplaces

Kogan reduces inventory levels as sales soften in first-half

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
The true cost of free returns.
Sustainability IR Pro

Reducing the cost of free returns: how retailers are cutting back

Peter Jones