Restaurant Brands books higher sales in first quarter

Restaurant Brands New Zealand booked $302.6 million in sales in the first quarter, up 7.9 per cent from the year-ago period.

The restaurant operator’s turnover grew 15.2 per cent to $135.3 million in New Zealand, where it added two more stores during the quarter.

Australian sales slightly rose by 1.4 per cent to $67.1 million, reflecting cost of living pressures impacting discretionary spending.

The company’s sales in Hawaii climbed 5.6 per cent to US$41.1 million. However, sales in California declined 4.2 per cent to US$26.3 million.

“The group remains focused on driving improved margins and increased profit levels while maintaining brand health, protecting our strong customer base and continuing to position the business to deliver sustainable long-term value,” the company said.

“This is supported by ongoing strategic pricing and cost control programmes across all markets, alongside investments into technology, product innovation, network expansion and brand experience.”

Restaurant Brands operates the New Zealand franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr and Taco Bell; KFC franchises in NSW and California; and Taco Bell and Pizza Hut franchises in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan.