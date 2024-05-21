SectorsShopping centres & malls

Queensland’s Market Central Lutwyche shopping centre for sale

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Northern Brisbane’s Market Central Lutwyche, home to Aldi, Coles, and Woolworths supermarkets, is up for sale.

Its owner has tapped Stonebridge’s Carl Molony, Philip Gartland, and Justin Dowers, along with JLL’s Nick Willis and Sam Hatcher, to sell the property through an expressions-of-interest campaign.

Aside from the three major supermarkets that generate over $121 million in sales, Market Central Lutwyche also has leasing agreements with two mini-majors, 29 specialties, 10 kiosks, and 14 office tenancies.

The 2.15-hectare land holding also has 760 undercover car spaces with two vehicular access points, generating permanent and temporary car parking income.

“Market Central Lutwyche will be the first institutional grade opportunity to be offered to the market in metropolitan Brisbane this year and will provide capital an opportunity to acquire a dominant asset in the robust and growing South East Queensland market,” said Willis.

“Brisbane continues to be extremely tightly held for core non-discretionary-based offerings, with the majority of owners being private and long-term owners. Over the last five years, only three neighbourhood centres above $100 million in Brisbane have transacted, further outlining the tightly held nature of the market,” said Hatcher.

Market Central Lutwyche offers a long-term land bank with mixed-use zoning and a height limit of up to 12 storeys.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Bunnings is investing in new tech to benefit staff and customers. Image supplied
Hardware

Bunnings to trial four-day working week

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Strategy

City Chic reports soft sales, launches strategic review

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Clothing The Gaps. Image supplied
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Clothing The Gaps founder on the power, value and values of their tees

Yatu Widders Hunt
Sustainability IR Pro

How The Mills Fabrica is leveraging tech to drive innovation in fashion

Anil Prabha
Sports & adventure IR Pro

How Puma’s F1 deal will help it reach a younger and more diverse audience

Anil Prabha