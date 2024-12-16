Mango founder Isak Andic dies in mountain fall

Mango founder and non-executive director Isak Andic has died in a mounting climbing accident, aged 71.

According to Spanish media, Andic fell 150 metres from a cliff while hiking with family members in the Montserrat caves in Collbato, Spain.

“His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements,” said Toni Ruiz, Mango CEO.

“It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak … to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud.”

Born in Istanbul, Andic and his family moved to Spain in the 1960s and founded Mango in 1984.

Andic was also a member of the International Advisory Board of the IESE (IAB) Business School, the International Advisory Board of the Generalitat de Catalunya, the Investment Advisory Council for Turkey and the Friends of the Prado Museum Foundation.

Moreover, he was a vice chairman of Banc Sabadell, chairman of Family Business Institute, and patron of the MACBA Foundation, the Princess of Asturias Foundation, the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC) and the Elena Barraquer Foundation.

Mango ended 2023 with a turnover of €3.1 billion (US$3.26 billion) and has presence in more than 120 markets with a network of 2800 stores and an e-commerce site.