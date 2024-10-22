JD Sports’ Andre Loong on the brand’s Southeast Asia playbook

concepts and products,” said Andre Loong, CEO of JD Sports Southeast Asia.“We are steadfast in this strategy to expand our retail ecosystem in the region, catering to discerning and sophisticated local and international consumers that are well exposed to fashion, specifically athleisure wear. In this city, we are given the opportunity to go beyond boundaries with the latest fashion trends and products that solidify JD Sports’ presence further as the destination for athleisure wear.” JD Sports’ recently opened VivoCity store features the ‘Just Landed’ concept, which, according to the company, is “an elevation from its current doors”. The brand currently operates in four Southeast Asian countries – Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. “We will be expanding our footprint in the Philippines and Vietnam in the coming years,” Loong said, adding that the growth opportunities in the sportswear and streetwear market are exponential in the region. “Brick and mortar are one of the key fundamentals to our business and we strive to build a strong relationship with malls to identify the best locations that complement our target consumer journey. JD Sports is well represented in key malls in major cities within Southeast Asia and we aim to expand our reach in strategic malls, irrespective of size or location in collaboration with landlords.” According to Loong, while the company has increased its store count, e-commerce remains a key channel for the brand. It completes JD Sports’ full-funnel consumer experience, allowing the company to “transcend geographical boundaries” and serve customers beyond its physical store territories. “We are currently amid a massive re-platform exercise to enhance consumers’ shopping experience. Soon, JD consumers will be able to enjoy new omni services, ‘Buy Online and Pick from Store’, completing the online to offline journey at all JD Sports channels,” he said. Customer behaviour and localisation The executive said consumers are seeking products that serve their lifestyle and values rather than a singular purpose. “We’re connected to the youth culture, walk alongside trendsetters and collaborate with top global brands to bring the best offering to our consumers,” said Loong. “JD Sports is an avenue where consumers come together to share their passions, cultivate their love of streetwear and celebrate styles. We strive to offer a breadth of brands and trendsetting products that meet the demands of JD consumers,” he said. For the Southeast Asia market, which is diverse in cultures and languages, local relevancy and consumer segmentation play a pivotal role in its marketing strategy. “To engage with consumers from different cultural backgrounds, we build and produce relevant market and regional campaigns that cater to local nuances and spotlight relevant talents and products. It’s about creating a localised experience at every touchpoint that resonates with each target audience whilst ensuring the core campaign message hits home wherever it lands,” Loong said. The brand is also investing in its online and offline infrastructure to provide speedy and efficient delivery and service to end consumers.