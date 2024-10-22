Lululemon opens its largest Australian flagship store yet

Lululemon has opened its largest Australian store yet at Emporium Melbourne.

The 11,000sqft store is almost triple the size of its previous shop at Emporium and has a significantly larger menswear section.

It also offers womenswear and accessories and has a dedicated footwear space. Lululemon launched its footwear range in Australia last February.

Moreover, the store features complimentary repair services and a personalisation station, where guests may customise Lululemon drink bottles with laser engravings.

“The new Emporium flagship marks a significant milestone in our strategic expansion, allowing us to bring our unique retail experience to a prime Melbourne location that serves a broader guest base,” said Paul Tinkler, VP of Lululemon ANZ.

“It’s a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional service and a tailored shopping experience, highlighting our continued growth and unwavering commitment to the Australian market.”

The new store is Lululemon’s ninth Australian project for the year. Earlier, the company opened stores in Chadstone, Geelong and Sorrento.

Currently, Lululemon has 38 stores in Australia, with 12 in Victoria.