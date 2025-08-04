UK activewear brand Sweaty Betty launches Down Under

UK-based activewear brand Sweaty Betty has launched an online store in Australia, and says it plans to open 20 stores in the country.

The launch is in partnership with Kiwis David and Elle Steans, owners of The Nevada Company, a family business with over four decades of retail distribution experience.

The brand plans to roll out retail stores from next year, with the business currently building strategic wholesale partnerships to expand its footprint across key retail destinations in Australia.

The decision comes after the partnership saw success with the brand’s launch in the New Zealand market.

Stores online and offline will offer a curated range of the brand’s products, including its cult-status Power Legging, known for its no-slip waistband and sculpting silhouette, which sells globally at the rate of one a minute.

“Women here want high-quality activewear that performs and supports, but also makes them feel like themselves,” said Elle Steans.

“Looking ahead, our goal is to open 20 stores around Australia and build strong partnerships with leading retail groups,” said David Steans.

“It’s early days, but the response has been exciting and we can’t wait to grow the Sweaty Betty community in Australia.”