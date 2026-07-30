Beverages

Inside Heaps Normal’s High Hopes for alcohol-free wine 

Can Heaps Normal do for wine what it did for beer? (Source: Supplied).
By Tahlia Whitfield
This week, Heaps Normal released High Hopes, its first product beyond beer: a $23 non-alcoholic prosecco developed over 18 months with the Australian Wine Research Institute. It’s a logical extension for a beer company that has spent plenty of time building an audience around alcohol-free drinking. Wine is the second-largest non-alcoholic category, offering Heaps Normal access to a new cohort of drinkers, therefore a substantial avenue for growth. High Hopes required failed batches and two and

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