How Lululemon Southeast Asia’s Tim Campbell-Scott found his stride in retail 

to lifestyle, why adaptability is his most valuable leadership muscle and how Lululemon is deepening its roots across Southeast Asia. Inside Retail: You started your career with a law degree. What led you to pivot into retail and brand leadership? Tim Campbell Scott: Starting with a law degree gave me a strong foundation in critical thinking and problem-solving, but I realised my true passion was in building brands and creating meaningful experiences for people.The energy and creativity in retail and brand leadership felt like a better fit for me, where I could combine strategy with community connection and innovation. Making that pivot allowed me to follow what excites me most: shaping spaces and stories that inspire and uplift others. IR: As Market Director for Southeast Asia, what are your biggest priorities and challenges right now? TS: My biggest priorities would be to deepen our connection with local communities and deliver experiences that truly resonate with the region's diverse cultures. We want to continue growing our presence thoughtfully by partnering with local leaders and creating spaces that support holistic wellbeing. One of the key opportunities for me would be to navigate the fast-changing market dynamics while staying authentic to our brand values. Southeast Asia is incredibly dynamic and varied, so adapting our approach to meet different guest needs without losing our core mission requires constant attention and agility.Balancing rapid growth with meaningful impact is what drives our strategy every day. IR: From Fossil to Legoland to Lululemon, how has working across such different sectors shaped your view of the consumer? TS: Working across diverse sectors has given me a broad and nuanced understanding of guests. Each industry brings unique insights, whether it's the emotional connection to personal accessories, the immersive experience of themed entertainment, or the lifestyle-driven focus of wellness and activewear. This range has taught me that no matter the sector, guests are looking for authentic experiences that resonate with their values and lifestyles. It's reinforced the importance of listening deeply, being adaptable and creating meaningful connections that go beyond products to build lasting relationships. Ultimately, it's about understanding people as whole individuals, not just as guests. IR: What's your approach when stepping into a leadership role in a new region? TS: My approach is to listen first and learn deeply about the local culture, market dynamics and community needs. Building strong relationships with local teams and partners is essential to understanding what truly matters to guests and how we can best support them. I focus on balancing respect for the region's unique identity with our brand's core values, adapting strategies thoughtfully rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach. From there, I prioritise empowering the team and driving purposeful growth that's both authentic and sustainable. IR: What do you consider your most valuable leadership skill today and was it something you had to develop over time? TS: I consider my most valuable leadership skill today to be adaptability. Leading across different markets and industries has shown me that flexibility — being open to new ideas, willing to pivot when needed and responsive to diverse perspectives — is crucial for success.This skill didn't come overnight. It's something I've had to consciously develop over time by embracing challenges, learning from diverse teams and staying curious. Adaptability allows me to navigate uncertainty while keeping the team focused and motivated toward shared goals.