BusinessStrategy

Google rivals seek damages after US$1bn EU fine

Google headquarters sign.
Google faces fresh lawsuits.
By Reuters
A decades-long crackdown on Google’s business practices in Europe is entering a costly new phase, as the loss of the first case brought against it under new EU legislation opens the door to a wave of private lawsuits demanding up to US$10 billion in damages. Having already absorbed billions of dollars in EU fines since 2017, Alphabet’s search giant is now facing lawsuits from smaller rivals across Europe, according to half a dozen lawyers and litigation financiers, and a tally of cases filed

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