BusinessFood & beverage

Behind the quiet rise of Chinese coffee giant Luckin

By Michael Baker
Luckin’s strategy is winning in China, eating into the previous dominance of Starbucks and making the US coffee chain’s optimism about the market look a little hollow. Starbucks’ comparable-store sales in China did turn slightly positive in the quarter ending 30 June, increasing by 2 per cent on the back of a 6 per cent increase in transactions. Still, the company’s ongoing search for a local partner is becoming increasingly urgent in the face of intensifying competition from Luckin,

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Supply chain IR Pro

Decathlon Hong Kong is offering lifetime returns. Here’s why it makes sense

Robert Stockdill
Marketing IR Pro

The future of beauty packaging: sustainable, high-tech and customised

Shanthi Murugan
Financial

Crocs booked higher net income in the second quarter

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Heytea CEO: ‘We plan to really shake up Sydney’s beverage scene’

Tamera Francis
Regulatory

ACCC to allow business continuity planning in the cash-in-transit industry

Sean Cao
Financial

Kontoor Brands continues to raise outlook as sales decline softens

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay