Tigerlily set to return to Australia after Seafolly acquisition

Australian swimwear brand Tigerlily will return to the Australian market following its acquisition by Seafolly last year.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Tigerlily will relaunch with a focus on digital innovation, customer experience and brand legacy.

The brand’s return is spearheaded by GM Prue Slocombe and creative director Simone Coates, who collectively have over 30 years of experience in heritage brand reinvention.

“We’re so excited by the demand and brand equity that Tigerlily continues to hold,” adds Slocombe.

“There’s a significant opportunity to scale thoughtfully, both in Australia and potentially offshore, in the seasons ahead.”

The brand will return with a curated, direct-to-consumer e-commerce model, supported by a strategic wholesale partnership with Myer and a “considered retail expansion”.

The company has invested in digital infrastructure such as upgraded e-commerce platform capabilities and targeted digital marketing to ensure scalable growth.

“While you’ll see fresh colour palettes, improved fits and more diverse styling options, we’ve remained true to Tigerlily’s DNA; pieces that evoke freedom, femininity, and a life well-travelled,” said Coates.

“We’re tapping into a powerful nostalgia, while introducing the brand to a new generation.”

“We are proud to be reintroducing a brand that’s so deeply woven into the cultural fabric of Australia,” said Slocomb.

“There is both a rich emotional connection and a strong commercial foundation to build upon.”

The brand’s first collection, following its acquisition, will launch in stores and online this month.