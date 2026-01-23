Optus to bring all 80 licenced retail stores back under its control

Telecommunications giant Optus will take control of all licensed stores in its portfolio, as the company says it wants to focus on “accountability”.

One third of its 240-strong brick-and-mortar store portfolio is made up of licensed stores, run by approved retail partners.

Last year, Optus was handed a $100 million fine by the Federal Court for “engaging in unconscionable conduct when selling mobile phones and contracts to hundreds of Australians”. It faced another scandal when a network outage blocked approximately 600 triple zero calls from being completed.

Optus told Inside Retail that the retail transformation falls under a plan that started in November 2024, when CEO Stephen Rue was appointed.

“Optus is making important changes to improve the way we serve our customers and communities, as we strengthen our focus on accountability, transparency and a consistent approach to systems and processes,” Anthony Shiner, chief customer officer of consumer, said.

“As part of this, last year we made the decision to bring Optus retail stores run by licensees under Optus ownership. We informed retail partners in December 2025.

“The move will create one simple and consistent retail experience for customers and will also allow us to evolve at pace across our retail stores, to meet customers’ changing preferences.”

Shiner added that Optus’ retail partners have played “an important role” for the past three decades. The company promised it was supporting partners to ensure “minimal” disruption to employees, while providing opportunities for them to join Optus.

He said: “As we bring retail stores under Optus ownership, we are working closely with them and their teams to ensure a smooth transition.”

Optus said that almost two-thirds of partners have already responded positively, with some seeking more information.

The company expects the process to be completed by the end of February.