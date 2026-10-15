Melbourne’s Daily Blooms opens first-ever retail concept

Online florist Daily Blooms has expanded into physical retail with the launch of its first brick-and-mortar store at 157 Gertrude Street in Fitzroy.

The move marks a shift in operational strategy for the brand, which operated exclusively through e-commerce for over a decade.

Founded as a $500 digital startup by Courtney Ray in 2014, the Melbourne-based business has distributed over one million arrangements nationwide.

The Fitzroy location serves as both a retail shop and an active floral production studio.

The launch features several interactive elements for visitors, including custom floral assembly, hands-on workshops, and an event space for brand collaborations and private community gatherings.

Founder Courtney Ray said that while online delivery simplified gifting for customers over the past 10 years, establishing a physical store allows patrons to interact directly with florists, view seasonal varieties in person, and learn more about floral design.

“We’ve spent more than a decade building Daily Blooms online, making it easier for people to give flowers and show the people in their lives that they care. Opening our first store allows us to bring that experience to life in a completely new way,” said Ray.

Designed by local interior architecture firm In Addition, the interior incorporates timber elements, dark textured tiling, sage green accents, and a pink marble work counter to translate the brand’s online aesthetic into a physical retail environment.

The Gertrude Street location is open to the public, with workshop schedules and store hours published on the company’s website.