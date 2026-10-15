CybersecuritySupermarkets

What can hackers do with your connected devices?

Supermarket worker discards food.
Everyday appliances can expose you to cybercrime.
By Reuters
Hackers who sabotaged refrigeration systems at hundreds of French supermarkets exploited the growing connectivity of equipment that was once largely mechanical. From refrigerators and heating systems to security cameras and alarm networks, an expanding range of devices can now be monitored and controlled remotely, creating new opportunities for cybercriminals. Can hackers really get into my fridge? In theory, yes. If a device is connected to the internet, directly or through an app, cloud servic

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