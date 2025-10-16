How Dolce Vita is succeeding with inclusive designs

ot in the more fast-paced lifestyle of New York City’s Lower East Side (LES) neighborhood. Over the next 13 years, Lucio and Lamprou developed a local and loyal following through their LES-based shop, speciality boutiques and wholesale retail partners, before footwear giant Steve Madden acquired the brand for approximately US$60.3 million in August 2014. In the past decade, Steve Madden has slowly but surely raised the company’s awareness from local favorite to a budding “it-girl” footwear and lifestyle label. In April 2023, Dolce Vita opened its first of several brick-and-mortar stores post-acquisition on 489 Broadway in SoHo, right next door to another “it-girl” favorite brand, Polène. It’s become a regular sight on a Saturday morning in Soho to see trend-savvy 20 to 30-something women queuing up to shop back-to-back in both shops for the current “hot” item. Over the past few years, the brand has been gaining further traction amongst consumers and media outlets, including Instyle, Forbes and Refinery29, with collaboration collections with brands like For Love & Lemons and its size-inclusive footwear range dubbed “Boots That Fit.” Inside Retail connected with Kerry Norlin, Dolce Vita’s president, to learn more about the brand’s ongoing expansion efforts in the ever-competitive footwear market. What is Dolce Vita’s place in the retail scene in 2025? For today’s consumer, Norlin describes Dolce Vita as a brand that is “all about effortless style at accessible pricing”, with items ranging between US$80-US$295. “Our thoughtfully crafted collections prioritise quality, comfort and fit, with inclusive sizing that ensures everyone can experience footwear that makes them feel confident,” said Norlin. “True to our namesake, Dolce Vita invites everyone to experience a taste of the sweet life through thoughtfully designed collections and inspiring brand experiences.” An example of a unique brand experience curated by Dolce Vita includes a buzzing Hamptons pop-up hosted in June 2025. This event was in partnership with the creative design studio Down the Street to create a space that felt like a well-curated art gallery rather than a typical shoe store. One could argue that there are already plenty of footwear brands that present fashionable yet price-accessible products while offering intriguing brand experiences, like fellow New York-based brand Sam Edelman. However, Norlin pointed out a few key points of distinction that have helped Dolce Vita stand out in today’s ever-competitive footwear market. “Dolce Vita differentiates itself in this competitive footwear market through a combination of style, inclusivity and approachability,” explained Norlin. “We believe fashion should be for everybody, regardless of size, which is why we’ve worked over the past few years to be able to offer our community a wide array of styles in the sizes they need.” In September 2024, Dolce Vita launched the first season of its “Boots That Fit” collection, which extended the sizing of its core footwear styles up to a size 15, with options for wide widths and wide calf boots. Based on the success and feedback drawn in from the first iteration of the collection, Dolce Vita launched its second season of “Boots That Fit”, which introduced an extra-wide calf category across four boot silhouettes, with a calf circumference of up to 21 inches. Danielle Daiz, Dolce Vita’s senior brand marketing manager, said, “This update to sizing fills a vital gap in the market by way of offering boots that are actually stylish and thoughtfully designed to accommodate all body types, reflecting our enduring commitment to making our community feel seen, celebrated and confident. “We focus on attainable fashion that doesn’t compromise comfort, ensuring our footwear is easy to wear and effortlessly stylish. By balancing these elements and staying true to our pillars, we continue to position Dolce Vita as a heritage brand in the market.” Where does Dolce Vita go from here? Over the past few years, Dolce Vita has been leaning further into the brick-and-mortar space, having opened multiple locations in the US retail market across cities like New York City, Georgetown in Washington, D.C. and Austin, Texas. Regarding the brand’s recent store expansion efforts, Norlin said, “The decision to expand our brick-and-mortar presence was driven by our desire to pull the curtain back on what la dolce vita truly means. “From a sincere greeting at the door to the carefully chosen décor, each store is designed to feel inviting and approachable – a calm, welcoming environment where our community is encouraged to stay a while, savor the moment, and enjoy a shopping experience unlike anywhere else.” Norlin stated that the brand has also been experiencing strong momentum in its existing Canadian market, with additional stores currently in development. He also noted there is a driven effort to expand in the Asian, Latin American and European retail scene. “In China, we have several locations open and continue to pursue a deliberate growth strategy. We also have new stores in the works in Lima, Peru and Monterrey, Mexico, and are actively exploring opportunities in major fashion capitals like London and Paris. “Our international expansion focuses on markets where we see both brand resonance and long-term growth potential, ensuring each new location reflects the Dolce Vita lifestyle and experience.” Ultimately, Norlin explained that Dolce Vita aims to evolve into a “full lifestyle brand” offering additional categories to outfit consumers across every aspect of their wardrobe. This fall and spring, Dolce Vita will introduce belts and hats, respectively, within their retail spaces and has actively begun exploring opportunities to expand into apparel, outerwear, and swimwear. All of which is meant to fill in “a clear gap in the market” and bring a more complete Dolce Vita experience to its community.