BusinessStrategy

Why did Grab pay US$1.49 billion for the lending business it chose not to build?

Grab Food delivery
Grab said Atome carries a gross loan portfolio of about US$1 billion.
By Tong Van
Grab’s co-founder and CEO, Anthony Tan, opened an investor webcast about the company’s acquisition of Atome Financial with a statistic that captured the opportunity behind the deal. “Of our 138 million annual transacting users, only 1 per cent borrow from us today,” Tan said. “That’s a deliberately small number. We prioritise prudence and profitability in scaling our financial services segment, even though we always knew the underlying demand was real.” Southeast Asia’s biggest s

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