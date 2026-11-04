Castlery arrives in Victoria with Melbourne-inspired showroom

Home furnishings brand Castlery has opened its first showroom in Victoria, on Richmond, Melbourne.

The Singapore-founded retailer will host its official grand opening event on November 14 and 15, following its soft opening on October 29. Located on Richmond’s Yorkshire Street, the 448sqm showroom includes 17 specially-made room sets.

The Melbourne showroom is Castlery’s fifth globally and third in Australia, following its Sydney debut in June 2024 and the opening of its Brisbane showroom in August 2025.

“Melbourne has been two years in the making for us. We knew we wanted to be here, but finding the right location mattered,” said Leah Howatson, GM of international markets at Castlery.

“Australia was Castlery’s first international market, and as we approach 10 years in Australia next year, opening our third Australian showroom represents another important step in putting down deeper roots here.”

Castlery said the design of its Richmond showroom took inspiration from the reading room in the State Library Victoria, with the rest of the design following the interiors of Sydney and Brisbane.

“Melburnians know good design and care about how their homes feel. With Castlery already in more than 60,000 Melbourne homes, we wanted a location that would bring us closer to our customers while placing us within the city’s design community,” Howatson added.

“Melbourne has a special way of bringing old and new together, with homes that feel layered and collected over time rather than designed all at once. That sense of character shaped how we approached the showroom.”

“We wanted it to feel connected to the city around it, while still expressing Castlery’s unique point of view.”