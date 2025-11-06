Breville reports revenue growth across all markets

Breville has reported a 10.9 per cent increase in revenue to $1.7 billion for this fiscal year, up from $1.53 billion in the previous year.

Gross profit rose 11.4 per cent to $620.5 million, while gross margin reached 36.6 per cent, compared to 36.4 per cent in the previous year.

The company’s EBITDA increased 10.8 per cent to $271.9 million, and its EBIT grew 10.2 per cent to $204.6 million.

Net profit after tax was $135.9 million, up 14.6 per cent from $118.5 million year-on-year.

“It is worth noting that underneath these strong numbers lies a great deal of effort mitigating the ever-shifting tariff landscape in the US,” said CEO Jim Clayton.

“This entailed pulling forward 2H25 production, accelerating our manufacturing diversification program, and tactically adjusting production plans post ‘Liberation Day’ in April.

“Notwithstanding the level of investment these mitigants drove, our strong underlying cashflow allowed us to again finish the year in a net cash position.”

In Apac, revenue increased 10.4 per cent to $304 million, driven by double-digit growth of the company’s coffee-making products and strong ANZ results.

Breville’s performance in South Korea strengthened, and its entry into the Chinese market showed promising results.

In the Americas, revenue rose 11.8 per cent to $822.2 million, driven by a resilient US consumer market and double-digit growth in its coffee and cooking categories, while food preparation products saw gross profit grow despite a slight decline in revenue.

In the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, revenue rose 15.1 per cent to $374.4 million, led by coffee and the positive performance of new products.