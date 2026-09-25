Romeo’s Foodland Royal Park wins IGA international retail award

Romeo’s Foodland Royal Park has been named IGA International Retailer of the Year, taking out the top honour at the IGA Centennial Global Rally & Awards Gala in Atlanta, the US.

The South Australian supermarket was recognised for its retail offering and customer experience, becoming the ninth Foodland store in the state to win the international title.

Opened in May 2023, the Royal Park store was developed as a one-stop destination for shoppers in Adelaide’s western suburbs. Its offerings include fresh produce, in-store-prepared sushi and ready-made pizzas, an in-store florist, a dedicated cheese room, and a deli with a full charcuterie display.

Foodland Supermarkets CEO Franklin dos Santos said the recognition reflected the Romeo family’s focus on fresh food, service and innovation.

The win is the fourth time a Romeo’s store has received the IGA International Retailer of the Year award. The family business operates 39 stores across South Australia and New South Wales.