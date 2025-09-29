SectorsOpenings & closings

Paspaley makes South Australian debut with Adelaide boutique

Paspaley Adelaide boutique
Paspaley’s 250sqm store is located at Burnside Village in Adelaide. (Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

Luxury jeweller Paspaley has launched a boutique in Adelaide, marking the brand’s first expansion in South Australia.

Spanning 250sqm, the store is located at Burnside Village and is inspired by Australian South Sea pearls and the natural landscapes of the Kimberley.

Offering the brand’s first bridal zone, alongside its signature pearl strands and high-jewellery creations, the Adelaide store features an immersive space that showcases craftsmanship, heritage, and design.

“Paspaley is honoured to unveil its first boutique in Adelaide – a sanctuary of beauty and craftsmanship that reflects the soul of Australia’s North West, where our story began,” said James Paspaley, group executive director of Paspaley.

