BusinessStrategy

What 17 years taught Skechers’ Zann Lee about selling shoes in Southeast Asia

Skechers' Zann Lee
Zann Lee talked about what gets harder at a larger scale. (Source: Supplied/Skechers)
By Tong Van
Skechers had less than 10 stores in Southeast Asia when Zann Lee joined the company in 2009. It now counts more than 1000 points of sale across the region. In a conversation with Inside Retail, Lee talked about what gets harder at that size and what the company’s bigger stores are teaching it. Inside Retail: What has changed most about the consumer since you joined the company? Zann Lee: The biggest change is that consumers today are much more sophisticated and demanding. When I first joined S

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