McDonald’s posts sales uplift across all global markets

Big Mac burger
McDonald’s has reported another quarter of sales growth. (Source: McDonald’s)
By Sean Cao

McDonald’s has reported another quarter of sales growth as the company’s focus on value drove positive performance in all markets.

The restaurant chain saw global comparable sales increase 3.6 per cent year-on-year for the third quarter ended September 30. This followed a 3.8 per cent increase in the second quarter.

US comparable sales continued its positive momentum with a 2.4 per cent uplift, primarily driven by check growth. International operated markets recorded a 4.3 per cent improvement, with all markets performing well, especially Germany and Australia.

Comparable sales of international developmental licensed markets grew 4.7 per cent. All geographic regions reflected positive growth, led by Japan.

Global systemwide sales were over US$36 billion for the quarter, up 8 per cent on a reported basis and 6 per cent in constant currency.

Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company was able to deliver “sustainable growth” even in a challenging environment.

 “We’re fuelling momentum by delivering everyday value and affordability, menu innovation, and compelling marketing that continue to bring customers through our doors,” Kempczinski added.

On the bottom line, the company’s net income increased 1 per cent to $2.27 billion.

