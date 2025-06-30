Rivals snap up dealerships from failed Peter Stevens Motorcycles

Competitors will acquire Peter Stevens Motorcycles after the company entered into voluntary administration in May.

The Joe Rascal Group, led by James Tonna and Barry Fitzpatrick, will acquire three Victorian Harley Heaven stores and the Peter Stevens Ducati store in South Melbourne.

“These stores have a strong reputation for quality and customer service, and we are excited to build on that foundation,” said Tonna.

“We look forward to integrating their expertise and offerings into our operations, and we are confident that this acquisition will drive significant growth and innovation for us in the years to come.”

Motorcycle Holdings will acquire seven Peter Stevens and Harley Heaven stores across Australia, with the aim of maintaining the brands and building on its pre-existing reputation.

“We intend to continue growing the Peter Stevens and Harley Heaven brands in these strategic locations and deliver for their many loyal customers,” said Motorcycle Holdings CEO Matthew Wiesner.

“These new stores will benefit from our scale of operations, particularly in relation to purchasing, supplier relationships and from the support our corporate teams can provide,” he said.

Due to a lack of offers, Peter Stevens Motorcycles stores in Geelong, Ringwood, and Bankstown, as well as the Harley Heaven in Bankstown and Melbourne City Triumph, will be closed.

The administrators aim to complete the sales by mid-July, after obtaining regulatory approvals in each state.