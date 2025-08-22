Accent Group keeps pace, bets big on Sport Direct 

Accent Group has reported a resilient full-year result for FY25, navigating a tough retail climate ahead of its much-anticipated launch of Sports Direct in Australia this November.

Total sales rose 0.8 per cent to $1.62 billion, with company-owned store sales at $1.46 billion. EBITDA dipped slightly to $288.8 million, while gross margin declined 85 basis points to 54.9 per cent, impacted by subdued consumer sentiment and heightened discounting.

Among FY25’s key initiatives was the launch of Sports Direct in Australia, in partnership with Frasers Group, which is on track to have 50 stores over six years. The first location will open in Fountain Gate, Victoria, in November, alongside a new online platform. At least four openings are expected in FY26.

During FY25, the group opened 54 new stores and closed or divested 57, ending the year with 892 locations, including online. Key distribution agreements were secured, including new deals for Lacoste and Dickies and extended terms for Merrell and Timberland.

The company also locked in a 10-year renewal with Skechers through to 2035, with more than 200 Skechers stores across Australia and New Zealand, plus a significant online and wholesale footprint.

“Accent delivered sales growth and profit, highlighting the strength of the Accent business model and the dedication of the entire Accent team,” said Accent Group CEO Daniel Agostinelli.

Accent’s flagship brands, such as Hype DC and Platypus, remain major sales contributors, while vertical brands like Nude Lucy and Stylerunner have rapidly expanded via new stores and enhanced online channels.

For FY26, Accent plans to open at least 30 new stores (excluding Sports Direct), expand vertical brands, and push omnichannel growth, while focusing on cost efficiency and margin improvement.

“The Accent team is focused on executing our plan for FY26, including innovative new products, new stores, launching Sports Direct, growth from our existing and new distributed brands and a continued drive on cost efficiency and underlying gross margin improvement,” added Agostinelli.