BusinessStrategy

Nearly a year on, has Elliott Hill put Nike back on track?

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
It has been nearly a year since retail veteran Elliott Hill rejoined Nike, officially stepping into the role of CEO on October 14, 2024.   Before he stepped away from the company in 2020, Hill had spent over 31 years at Nike, working his way up the corporate ladder from an apparel sales representative intern to president of consumer and marketplace. Last year, Hill returned to the legacy sneaker brand, taking over from John Donahoe, who led Nike from January 2020 to October 2024, a per

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Supermarkets

Ikea seals three-year contract with Australia Post to deliver small parcels

Robert Stockdill
Health & beauty IR Pro

Why big-box retailers in the US are going all-in on hair care

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Marketing IR Pro

The lessons for Aussie retailers as they look to Brisbane 2032

Simon Porter
Regulatory

Incy Interiors to cease trading this month, starts closing down sale

David Adams
Supermarkets

Asian grocery chain opens second mega-market in Victoria

Irene Dong
Strategy IR Pro

E&S to “fill a void” for JB Hi-Fi: “We have many competencies they don’t”

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay