Incy Interiors to cease trading this month, starts closing down sale

The owner of embattled furniture brand Incy Interiors has apologised to customers for lengthy delivery delays and says the retailer will work to fulfil all outstanding orders before shutting up shop.

Owner Tom Fitzpatrick surprised customers on Saturday when he announced Incy Interiors will hold its final sale until August 25, before ceasing trading the following day.

The shock announcement comes after Fitzpatrick took ownership of the long-running business earlier this year, and amid ongoing complaints from customers who have not received orders for costs, changing tables and nursery furniture.

For months, customers of Incy Interiors have complained of missed delivery dates and difficulties receiving refunds from the retailer.

In forums like Facebook and ProductReview.com.au, some expectant parents have said those delivery delays even forced them to buy replacement furniture from other retailers out-of-pocket.

However, on Tuesday, Fitzpatrick told SmartCompany the businesses could not “apologise enough” to affected customers.

“We have let people down, and I am super sorry about that,” says Fitzpatrick. “We’re trying our hardest to just get it resolved for everyone as quickly, as easily for them as possible.”

Despite the rapidly-approaching closure of the Incy Interiors online store, Fitzpatrick is adamant the business will fulfil all outstanding orders before removing the Incy Interiors trading name.

“It’s not a complete ‘shut the doors, walk away’ situation,” he says. “We are obviously just going to stop trading to the public on the 26th [August], but once that date is there, we will still be working behind the scenes to ensure everything is still going on, to get orders out to customers.”

“We try to be as transparent as we can,” Fitzpatrick adds. “And I understand that, unfortunately, doesn’t help customers at the end of the day. We are just trying to them as quickly as possible.

“Please know that we aren’t lounging around, having fun. This is not a fun time for anyone.”

Customers still waiting on refunds

Nell Casey is one customer who says her Incy Interiors experience has been anything but fun.

After placing a $599 furniture order in February and expecting delivery in March, Casey’s order was pushed back to early June.

In emails seen by SmartCompany, a customer service representative informed Casey of further delays in July and cited difficulties importing the goods in question. Casey requested a refund but claims she is still waiting for the funds to return.

“I’m a small business owner myself, and supporting small businesses is a real value of mine,” Casey told SmartCompany.

“I had known about Incy Interiors and that they were an Australian business, and this was one factor that went into my decision to buy from them. But this has been the worst online purchase experience I’ve ever had.

“I do wish I’d done more due diligence at the time of purchase, but I’d based it off my peripheral knowledge of the brand and their reputation.”

From early success to “a big mess”



Fitzpatrick’s apology and pledge to cease trading under the Incy Interiors name is a significant turnaround for a brand that had previously enjoyed major success.

Founded in 2011 by Fitzpatrick’s sister, Kristy Withers, Incy Interiors quickly won over Australian parents seeking a stylish alternative to dated nursery furniture. Its products even wound up in the home of US tennis superstar Serena Williams.

But Incy Interiors Pty Ltd was placed into liquidation in January and according to a report obtained by The Australian, liquidator Darrin Paine identified debts of $4.2 million owed to creditors.

Withers sold the Incy Interiors business to Fitzpatrick, who has worked at the enterprise for 13 years, early this year.

The sales contract involved a new entity, Impressive Imports Pty Ltd, taking over responsibility for fulfilling the customer orders held by Incy Interiors Pty Ltd, according to The Australian.

That has proven difficult, says Fitzpatrick.

“Obviously, with the changeover of business name, ABN, everything like that… it unfortunately was a big mess,” he concedes.

The changeover affected containers logged in the old company name, delaying shipments by up to eight weeks before they even reached customs, claims Fitzpatrick. “Unfortunately, it was basically like starting from scratch again.”

Extracting stock that is currently held by Incy Interior’s third-party logistics provider could pose another challenge to the enterprise – and the customers waiting for their orders.

Without guaranteeing a precise time, Fitzpatrick says the process could take as long as a fortnight.

It is “not an ideal situation” for customers, but “we are trying to be as upfront as possible”, adds Fitzpatrick.

Casey, the customer whose February order was delayed, is sceptical of Incy Interiors’ ability to deliver on those claims.

“Waiting months for a bed for my growing child has been incredibly frustrating, and to have no real expectation of closure to this whole ordeal is infuriating,” she told SmartCompany.

SmartCompany has asked NSW Fair Trading and Consumer Affairs Victoria if they have received any formal complaints about Incy Interiors.