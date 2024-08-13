Ikea seals three-year contract with Australia Post to deliver small parcels

Ikea has signed a three-year contract with Australia Post to manage the delivery of small and medium parcels, representing about 65 per cent of the furniture and homewares retailers’ online sales.

This financial year, Ikea has fulfilled more than 500,000 parcel orders online, shipped from its 10 stores in six states and territories across the country. Almost one-quarter of those deliveries are to addresses outside the reach of metro stores and Ikea says the partnership with Australia Post will ensure it can ship to even the most remote parts of the nation.

Australia Post is expected to deliver more than 250,000 parcels annually for Ikea under the agreement, which commences in October, offering shoppers both Parcel Post and Express Post delivery options. The company will also offer click-and-collect services via its collection points, including local post offices.

Ikea Australia CEO and chief sustainability officer, Mirja Viinanen, (pictured above with Australia Post CEO and MD Paul Graham) said that while the brand is famous for its flatpack furniture, many of its customers do not always realise that much of the Ikea home furnishing range is available to them in a parcel via the post.

“Partnering with Australia’s largest delivery provider allows us to greatly enhance our accessibility for our customers in this way.”

She said Australia Post shares Ikea’s values of excellence in customer experience and a dedication to sustainability. The delivery company operates the nation’s largest electric delivery vehicle fleet, which will help Ikea Australia reach its goal of zero-emission deliveries.

Graham said the company looks forward to supporting the continued growth and momentum of Ikea as it expands its customer reach across Australia.