SectorsOpenings & closings

Activewear brand Stax opens first Queensland store

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Stax has opened a store at the Pacific Fair Shopping Centre, the activewear brand’s first shop in Queensland.

“We have been watching the increase in activewear and athleisure trends over the last five years and are proud to have grown our retail offering in the space to accommodate our shoppers,” said Shaine Beveridge, centre GM at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre.

“We wanted the store to reflect the elements of the earth, using minimalism, natural woods, stone, metals, and plants to create a harmonious, calming atmosphere,” said Don Robertson, co-founder of Stax.

Stax joins other activewear brands at the Gold Coast mall: Aje Athletica, Style Runner, and Nude Lucy.

The new store attracted 400 shoppers during its grand opening event.

