News

Metcash’s first half sales rise amid cost cutting initiatives

By Celene Ignacio

Metcash‘s sales increased year over year in the fiscal first half, with its food category posting double-digit growth.

The group’s sales rose 6.3 per cent, and food, excluding tobacco, climbed 18.5 per cent. Supermarkets and convenience went up 3 per cent, and Superior Foods grew 6.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, liquor sales jumped 2.1 per cent, and hardware sales improved by 2.8 per cent, as Independent Hardware Group (IHG) and Total Tools’ sales expanded by 2.6 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

The results exclude the impact of Alpine Truss and Bianco acquisitions for IHG, which encountered additional margin pressure due to weakness in retail store sales.

Metcash has started implementing cost-cutting measures, which include a material reduction in labour hours.

The group expects to report underlying net profit after tax of $132 million to $135 million in the fiscal first half.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Supermarkets

Coles posts higher sales as more customers prefer to eat at home

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

Analysis: What’s changed since the Farfetch-YNAP deal was first announced

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Supermarkets IR Pro

Australian retailers add security tech amid rising theft, aggression

Reuters
Footwear label Twoobs opens its first physical store, at Byron Bay
Fashion & accessories

Footwear label Twoobs opens its first physical store, in Byron Bay

Kaycee Enerva
Marketing

Target launches First Nations collaboration with Cungelella Art

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay