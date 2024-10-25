SIR’s co-founders on bringing ‘everlasting summer to women all over the world’

ns and has made a conscious effort to move away from ‘SIR The Label’ into ‘SIR’. “It was never intended to be there, but caught wind in the early days,” Campbell told Inside Retail. Landing on the name SIR came before anything else in the business as the creative duo wanted it to underpin their design ethos: Juxtaposition. “A play on femme and masculine, minimalist and maximalist. SIR is anonymous,” Campbell explained. “We focus on our muses, a SIR sisterhood more than an individual. It is more to us than just a name, and underpins decisions we make every day,” she added. Every brand needs a muse SIR’s femme-versus-masc aesthetic has defined its brand for ten years and earned its cult following. “We have always designed for ourselves… As we have grown up, our individual tastes have evolved with the customer naturally, we still design for that younger version of ourselves,” explained Coote. “The signature look and feel we have cultivated over the past decade remains naturally,” she added. SIR’s DNA is not just in its designs, but the world-building creative direction that manifests in the brand’s campaign imagery that Campbell and Coote have led since day one. “The storytelling aspect of the shoots is important to us – the concept has a larger focus than just the clothes – it is an adventure and look into an aspirational world we want to immerse our audiences in,” said Coote. “From the beginning, we placed a focus on shooting in less traditional ways and worked with friends along the way which has resulted in really organic and candid imagery,” she added. It was this “organic and candid” imagery that earned SIR its Instagram following that catapulted the brand to success with its first drop back in 2014. SIR’s authentic approach to social media has maintained an enviable following as customers await teases of new collections. “We keep it organic and work with girls who have a mutual love for the brand which means authenticity in collaboration,” said Campbell. Even through Meta’s adjustment to a “pay-to-play model”, SIR has maintained a close relationship with its loyal customers with its considered but still creative social media strategy. “Internally we have adjusted our strategy around the content we create, diversifying concepts and volume each season to adhere to the nature of the digital marketing landscape,” Campbell elaborated. “This means a more curated tone that speaks to a brand piece, mixed back with a lo-fi behind-the-scenes, less curated moments,” she added. The making of a global brand Campbell and Coote have grown up alongside SIR, from starting as two 24-year-olds to growing it to an international omnichannel brand with a team of forty. “We tried to manage everything ourselves for a long time. The business was our baby, we wanted to have a hold on every aspect as closely as we could,” revealed Campbell. “We were slow off the mark in hiring full-time staff, due to a bit of imposter syndrome at the start. However, over time we realised that hiring the right people is the key to success and has allowed us to grow quickly,” she added. Employing staff with expertise in their respective departments has been an essential part of the business’s growth – this included bringing on a CEO and managing director. “As we looked to grow our International presence and become a truly omnichannel brand with retail, wholesale and a direct customer base globally, we recognised the importance of having someone with experience and expertise in these areas who could help us turn our vision into tangible reality,” said Campbell. Locally SIR has gained ‘it’ brand status, now the business has its sights set on growing its US presence. “We have a large customer base in the US, we’re looking to bring physical brand moments to these customers while introducing the brand to new audiences through direct, physical touch points and engaging activity,” explained Campbell. “Alongside our own moments, we continue to grow and foster our relationship with key wholesale partners with exclusive capsules and in-store activations, tapping into their customer base on a brand-focused level that extends beyond product,” she added. Currently, SIR is stocked in eleven department stores across international markets including the US, UK, EU and UAE – and the fashion brand is only going from strength-to-strength as its international wholesale grows year-on-year year to year. Bringing a brand to life SIR has just partnered with David Jones as its first Australian department store and is still in a growth phase locally and part of this is creating brand awareness with pop-ups that the brand refers to as residencies. “Two years on from opening the doors of our Bondi Flagship, expanding to James St and amidst our residency in Armadale and Claremont, the move to enter David Jones allows us to further the SIR retail experience to a broader customer base,” said Coote. “David Jones is the leading Australian department store, stocking international brands that sit adjacent to us globally, which made sense to our existing strategy and aligned placements,” said Campbell. SIR’s bricks-and-mortar stores are an extension of their world – they aim to bring their customers into the feeling of SIR in a physical sense with every store tailored to its specific neighbourhood. “We have carefully curated where each store is located, and with that, it came naturally to lean into the location when we considered the look and feel of each store,” shared Campbell. “Each store needed to feel relevant to the location it was in – we looked at the urban scape, the communities in that area and the interpretation of SIR in those environments,” she added. SIR tapped Tamsin Johnson, a Sydney-based interior designer who has earned a reputation for balancing proportion, form, colour and texture, to design its flagship and residency stores. “The next decade will see us growing our footprint in our home market of Australia while nurturing our ever-growing international customers – bringing the sentiment of a SIR sisterhood and an everlasting summer to women all over the world,” the co-founders and creative directors, Campbell and Coote, concluded in a joint statement.