‘It’s about striking a balance’: Do You Even CEO talks Big W retail partnership

side from serving looks, the goal of launching a Doyoueven range at BIG W was to celebrate movement every day, designed for everybody and every activity, which aligns with Big W’s value proposition that caters to every member of the family at competitive prices. Where Do You Even fits in is offering accessibly priced, quality activewear to cover every member of the family from yoga enthusiasts to high-intensity interval training fanatics. Bigger impact Big W is Do You Even’s first major retail partnership and the decision was fuelled by a want to make the brand more accessible. “At Big W we are all about more for less and one of the ways we do this is by delivering great value through our ranges,” Mitchell Armitt, senior category manager, Big W, told Inside Retail. “This launch is a prime example of how we’re always looking at ways to make our offering bigger and better, to really surprise our customers,” Armitt said, and the range has already resonated with consumers, with impressive sell-through in the first few stores. The Do You Even range at Big W officially rolls out in over 150 stores nationwide on Monday, October 28. “We want to stock great value and great quality brands and make them accessible to everyone,” Armitt said. Ediz Ozturk, Do You Even, CEO, told Inside Retail, “Partnering with Big W was a strategic move that aligns with our core mission—making high-quality, performance-driven activewear accessible to more Aussies.” “It’s about striking a balance—keeping our direct-to-consumer channel as a hub for innovation and exclusive releases, while Big W helps us bring that same quality to a broader market. The Business’s direct-to-consumer online store will continue to drop unique and bold collections that stay true to its design DNA, that built the brand. “Big W gives us the platform to connect with a new audience and expand our reach,” Ozturk said. “We’re excited to see how this dual approach will allow us to stay connected to our core community while also welcoming more people into the fold. “We’ve always been about empowering individuals to be their best, and this partnership allows us to take that vision further. “Big W shares our values of affordability without compromising on quality, and with their nationwide presence, we can reach communities we haven’t been able to tap into before.” The brand has big growth goals for the next decade in business and will continue to gradually localise its e-commerce operations overseas and retail presence locally. “This partnership is just one step in our larger strategy to grow the Doyoueven community,” Ozturk said. Do You Even Do You Even was founded in late 2012 (after the world didn’t end) by Ozturk with one intention – to help build resilient human beings through performance, innovation, sustainability and functionality. “The ‘Mark’ our logo originated from the warrior’s mindset and is an identifier that symbolises the ultimate state of readiness, for a warrior the last action before facing adversity, is donning the mark on their face,” Ozturk said, adding that by wearing the brand he wants individuals ready to leave their Mark.