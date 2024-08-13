Asian grocery chain opens second mega-market in Victoria

Asian grocery chain Foodle will open its second premium megamarket on August 20 in The Glen Shopping Centre in Victoria’s eastern suburbs.

The location will feature 1800sqm and is designed by internationally renowned supermarket architects, Landini Associates. In addition to the mega-market, the facility features restaurants, bakeries, and live culinary options spread across three main zones.

“We aimed to establish one Foodle in the West and another in the East, allowing a broader audience to discover and enjoy the essence of Asian culinary culture in Melbourne,” said Foodle founder, David Loh.

“The Glen and its surrounding areas have a very Asian-focused demographic, and we know that Foodle will be well accepted here.”

The new mega-market will specialise in all things Japanese and Korean, from tableware and food to cosmetics and baby products.

It will also include one of Australia’s largest direct-to-consumer Japanese Wagyu offers and a live seafood market. Customers can also find commodities and ingredients that are frequently used in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Indonesian, Filipino, and other cuisines.