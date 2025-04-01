Meet Iroo, the Taiwanese fashion brand eyeing international expansion

into the brand’s growth strategy, its commitment to sustainability and what customers can look forward to in the coming year. Inside Retail: How has the Taiwanese fashion market changed since Iroo’s inception? Emily Huang: Many Taiwanese brands continue to follow Iroo in terms of interior concepts, fixtures, and market strategies. Most of these brands rely on existing fashion merchandise sourced from different suppliers, simply changing the label to their own brand. Few of them are able to keep up with Iroo’s rapid and frequent design changes or the level of detail in its designs. IR: ⁠What is the design and production process like from concept to final product? EH: All designs are created by our talented in-house design team based at our headquarters in Taiwan. The creative process typically begins one to two seasons in advance, with our designers drawing inspiration from international fashion trends, major runway shows and cultural influences. Once the initial concepts are developed, the design team collaborates closely with key buyers and merchandisers from both Taiwan and Singapore. This collaboration ensures that each collection is fine-tuned to meet the preferences and lifestyles of our diverse customer base across different regions. The production process involves thorough attention to design and production details and a rigorous review system to ensure that Iroo delivers high-quality, on-trend products to the market. The timeline of five to six months in advance for design development allows Iroo to stay ahead of market trends and ensure a seamless production process. IR: Are there plans for further international expansion? EH: Singapore is a key strategic market that serves as a vital springboard for expanding into regional markets. Having established ourselves in Singapore for 15 years, this milestone marks a significant achievement in our journey. Over the years, we have cultivated a loyal customer base not only from Singapore but also from travelers around the world. International expansion continues to be a key focus for us as we strengthen our presence beyond Taiwan and Singapore. We are actively engaging with overseas influencers and fashion content creators to increase brand exposure in new markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the US. Collaborating with influencers allows us to connect with a wider audience and introduce Iroo’s signature style to fashion-forward communities around the world. Additionally, we are exploring strategic partnerships and opportunities in key international cities to establish a stronger on-ground presence. Our e-commerce platform, which already serves a growing global customer base, is also being continuously optimised to enhance the shopping experience and meet the needs of our international clientele. IR: Which markets do you see as the most promising? EH: We are truly excited about the potential for expansion in several key markets within the region. In particular, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei are at the top of our list, given their close proximity to Singapore and the cultural similarities that make them a natural extension of our existing customer base. We’ve already seen encouraging interest from customers in these countries through our e-commerce platforms, and we believe there’s strong potential to establish a more significant retail presence there in the near future. In addition, both the Philippines and Vietnam are dynamic, fast-growing markets that present significant opportunities for Iroo. The Philippines has a vibrant and evolving fashion scene, with consumers who are increasingly seeking sophisticated, high-quality fashion that aligns with international trends, qualities that Iroo is known for. Similarly, Vietnam is experiencing rapid economic growth, a rising middle class, and an increased demand for premium fashion brands. We see Vietnam as a key market for future expansion, particularly in major cities like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. IR: Looking ahead, what can customers expect from Iroo this year? EH: We are excited to open our first outlet store in May at IMM in Singapore, offering a curated selection at more accessible prices. Our first outlet store at IMM is more than just a new location. It’s the beginning of a bold vision. With a fresh, sustainable concept at the heart of our design, every detail, from eco-friendly interior materials to innovative, sustainable hangers, has been carefully chosen to reflect our commitment to both style and the planet. We can’t wait to share this new chapter with our customers and inspire change through conscious choices. This year, customers can expect an exciting lineup of interactive fashion events that bring Iroo’s latest collections to life. We’re also focused on building deeper connections with our community, offering more personalised experiences and exclusive perks for our loyal customers while welcoming and inspiring new ones. It’s a year of inspiration, connection and celebrating women’s individuality through fashion! IR: Are there any exciting collaborations, innovations, or new initiatives on the horizon? EH: One of our most anticipated projects is a collaboration with EcoWynist to transform recycled garments into textile boards that can be used in products such as furniture, hangers, sunglasses, and more. This collaboration seeks to promote eco-friendly initiatives and encourage customers to make more conscious choices. This program will focus on recycling and upcycling efforts, aligning with the global movement toward sustainable fashion. By participating in such initiatives, Iroo hopes to not only expand its global footprint but also contribute to a more responsible and conscious fashion future. In addition, we're expanding our collaborations with influential fashion creators and trendsetters across Southeast Asia, Australia, and beyond, bringing Iroo's signature modern elegance to new audiences and inspiring women around the world. We hope to bring more exciting surprises as we continue to innovate and connect with the global fashion community.