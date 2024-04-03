Seven standout store openings in the US: Casper, APL and more

encircled by arched niches showcasing the New York-based brand’s trademarked Eternity florals – its signature flower arrangements that can last at least one year – and its recently released, floral-inspired homewares line. Tapping into the Instagrammable store trend, there is a content room at the back of the shop with larger-than-life floral sculptures and custom-designed rose-patterned curtains that allow visitors to be fully immersed in the world of Venus et Fleur. The captivating interplay of pattern and scale evokes a romantic, oversized rose garden. Granado New York City, New York New York City, New York Brazilian legacy beauty brand Granado, founded in 1870, has finally made it to the States with its latest store opening at 611 Madison Avenue in Midtown, New York City, marking the company’s seventh international boutique. The 300-square-foot shop packs a punch, both visually and on an olfactory level. Before walking into the store, consumers are greeted by a vibrant green store-front, which stands out from the monochromatic buildings on the same block. Inside, the store is equally colourful, with tropical-themed wallpaper, a bright green ceiling, and a black-and-white geometrically tiled floor. Surrounded by the brand’s signature perfume, bath and body treatments, and home fragrances, consumers may feel like they are being transported to Granado’s hometown of Rio de Janeiro. Casper Costa Mesa, California Earlier this year, New York-based mattress brand Casper reopened its South Coast Plaza location in Costa Mesa, California, with a bang. The 2,700-square-foot store, which reopened after a nine-month period for renovations, offers a mattress shopping experience like no other. Its features include: a Snooze Bar, a dedicated consultation area where store associates can educate customers on products; a Pillow Lab for testing the brand’s pillows; a ‘Bedroom DeZzzign Center’ that provides personalised services for planning a sleep setup; and a Bunkhouse getaway, which is designed for kids to visit while their parents shop. Casper also created a space where consumers can truly test out its products by booking a complimentary 30-minute, 45-minute or one-hour nap appointment. People can safely store their belongings in a locker and receive a sleep provisions kit, which contains sleeping aids like an eye mask and essential oils. Swarovski New York City, New York Last December, the Austrian crystal brand Swarovski opened its largest-ever flagship store on New York City’s famed Fifth Avenue. The store, which spans two floors, measures 14,400 square feet and is largely draped in quilted velvet and silk, was designed by Swarovski’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert to resemble a vibrant jewelry box filled with treasures. At the heart of the first floor, a grand pink staircase in the shape of an octagon leads customers to the upper floor. It is framed by eight octagonal vitrines containing charming images of episodes from the Austrian brand’s storied 128-year history. On the second floor is a luxurious white boutique space dedicated to Swarovski-created diamonds, as well as a lounge where refreshments are served in the brand’s signature Rosenthal china, and a space where customers can personalise and customise their purchases. Bibliotheque New York City, New York While bookstores of all kinds – both indie and chain – are well-integrated into New York City’s retail scene, Bibliotheque, inspired by the French term for library, brings a new high-end concept to the SoHo neighbourhood. Part bookstore, part cafe, and part wine bar, Bibliotheque not only invites book lovers to browse its over 10,000 books, including both modern and rare editions, but also provides a space in which to read, write, and socialise. The store, which covers approximately 2,000 square feet of space, was plotted out by Mary Evans, an architect and designer within the Casals Evans Design Group. Inside the shop, there are walls upon walls of books as well as crystal chandeliers (yes, plural) and elegantly plump chairs and couches to read upon. Dion Lee Miami, Florida The Australian-founded fashion brand has been taking the world by storm, especially with the label’s signature corsets, as seen on celebrities from American singer Taylor Swift to Saltburn star Jacob Elordi. Now, Dion Lee is bolstering its US presence with the opening of its first international flagship, in the heart of Miami’s Design District and designed by Smart Design Studio. The space extends 3,000 square feet, with floors that are connected by a custom helix-shaped staircase made of stainless steel and travertine. The highly curated store consists of polished concrete, grey travertine, and glass, creating an ultra-sleek, art-inspired design layout. Regarding the brand’s first US store launch, Dion Lee, the creative director of the eponymous fashion label, stated, “We are thrilled to be opening our very first US flagship in the Miami Design District and looking forward to continuing our footprint in the US retail market.” In addition to the Miami location, the brand has plans to launch another US store in New York City’s SoHo later this year. APL New York City, New York New York City, New York Los Angeles-based luxury performance footwear brand Athletic Propulsion Labs, otherwise known as APL, opened up its second retail store in New York City in late 2023. The 3,800-square-foot space is located at 75 Prince Street in trend-setting SoHo. The store was conceptualised by APL and designed by the London-based firm Al-Jawad Pike and Tricarico Architects. The amphitheater-shaped retail space is anchored by a Roman travertine base, which runs throughout, forming areas of seating, low walls, and point-of-sale desks. At the rear of the store, five vanity rooms lined in onyx create a dramatic backdrop where customers can try on the 200-plus pairs of shoes that are on display across the brand’s 15 distinct styles. The store looks more like an art gallery than the typical place where running and sneaker enthusiasts shop. This story first appeared in the March 2024 issue of Inside Retail US magazine.