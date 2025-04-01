Artisan jeweller Temple of The Sun opens Sydney flagship

Jewellery label Temple of The Sun has opened its first flagship store in Sydney, following the success of the brand’s Byron Bay studio.

The location, at Intersection Paddington, features Temple’s entire collection of Demi-Solid gold, Ceremonial, and Heritage jewellery. The interior is inspired by Istanbul’s old Basilica Cistern, and the store design combines darkness and light to create a “museum-like” atmosphere.

Founded in 2014 by Yonna Derofe and Darren Gallant, Temple of the Sun aspires to provide jewels with everyday ritual, an honouring of faith, history, and superstition that can and will be worn every day.

“Though our store is very diminutive compared to the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, our design inspiration – the tall, narrow dimensions of our retail store – lent themselves to the theme,” shared Gallant.

“We created a barrel vault ceiling to make the most of the vertical space, accentuating the height in contrast to the space’s narrow width. The column reliefs supporting the ceiling on their side also help emphasise the dimensions and symmetry of the space.”

In addition, the store’s walls are covered in grey Venetian plaster, an antique technique that originated roughly 2000 years ago in ancient Rome.