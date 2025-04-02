Retail is still about people – and that’s exactly why it’s changing

e-commerce giants like Amazon and Temu to expect fast, low-cost, seamless and personalised experiences. Nearly 90 per cent of consumers use e-tailers, many spending upwards of AU$1600 a year, and they’re not going back to slower, clunkier alternatives. This, in turn, has raised the bar again for customer experience, and with it, changed what’s asked of retail employees. Your team is no longer being compared with the shop next door or down the road, they’re being measured against a global, always-on, AI-powered marketplace. Right now, it’s clear that employees are wanting something different from their work. More flexibility, autonomy, purpose and growth aren’t luxuries anymore, they’re expectations. It’s shown now that almost half of all employees are actively or passively seeking new opportunities. That figure climbs even higher when we think about younger generations or underrepresented groups. People want to feel like they matter, like their contribution counts. Like they definitely belong. And in my opinion they’re right to expect more. Because the pressure on them has never been greater. Wages in retail now make up about 38 per cent of total business costs and this is more than any other sector, yet productivity has barely moved. In Australia, labour productivity grew just 1.1 per cent a year over the last decade, compared with 3.7 per cent in the US. That disconnect shows up on the floor of every store every day. Fewer hands. More demands. Tighter margins. Teams being asked to do more with less, with little room for growth or recognition. Unfortunately, this is simply not sustainable – not for people, and not for the business. Now, when we layer in the acceleration of AI, things start to become even more complex. AI isn’t just a shiny tool anymore; we are well past the honeymoon stage of writing a letter in minutes, it’s very quickly becoming the infrastructure of modern retail. But it’s how it’s introduced that makes all the difference. When positioned as a cost-cutting replacement for people, it breeds fear and right now this is how many are seeing it. But when used to take the weight off people’s shoulders, to remove the manual tasks, reduce friction, and improve training, make room for real ideation and creativity, it becomes something else entirely. Its source of clarity, guidance, support, and validated confidence. Across the board, the message is the same: whether we’re talking about customers or teams, the retail experience is no longer being judged on product or price alone, it’s being judged on how well businesses understand, value and empower people. The old model isn’t broken – it’s been outgrown For decades now, retail has been run on a model built for scale and control. Clear hierarchies. Rigid roles. Uniform processes. People were hired to fill functions. Productivity merely meant showing up. Leadership meant directing from the top. And loyalty, from both staff and customers, was just expected and not earned. That system probably made sense when the world moved more slowly. When competition was more of a local thing. When information was scarce. When change came in cycles. But that world is long gone. Today, customers expect hyper-personalised, always-on service and employees are comparing your work culture with every brand they see online. Trends are simply global now, expectations are instant and change is constant. Yet many retailers are still running the same operating playbook, just doing it under even more pressure. And here’s the problem: It’s not just super exhausting. It’s ineffective. Trying to squeeze more from a tired system doesn’t create growth, it creates burnout. And what used to make a business scalable now makes it fragile. So where are we heading instead? The future of retail isn’t about replacing people with AI, or adding more perks to keep them engaged. It’s about building a more adaptive, human-centric organisation, where technology enables people and teams, culture fuels performance and productivity, and leadership is distributed not concentrated. Where productivity comes from clarity and capability. Where customer experience starts with employee experience. Where agility is designed into the system and not demanded from exhausted teams. That’s the shift. And it’s not theoretical. It’s already happening and we are seeing it in the businesses that are pulling ahead. So what now? Reinvention begins with recommitment to people What we’re seeing in retail today isn’t just a set of new market trends. It’s a clear reflection of deeper human truths. Our customers want to feel understood. Employees want to feel respected. Leaders want to feel clear and confident in a time of chaos. The funny thing is these are not separate needs, they are all linked. Because when you design a business around people, everything else works so much better. Retailers who want to excel in this next chapter will stop thinking of ‘people’ as an HR function or a cost to manage. They’ll start seeing people as the engine behind every meaningful outcome, revenue, loyalty, innovation, brand – everything. What it means is rethinking how we measure productivity. Not as a measure of hours worked, but as a reflection of how well your people are set up to succeed. Productivity is no longer about squeezing out more. It’s about unlocking more, more skill, more energy, more ownership, more focus. It’s about giving teams the right tools, systems, and definitely the right culture they need to perform without burning out. It also means we must continue to embrace AI, not to sideline staff, but to support them. AI can automate tasks, yes. But more importantly, it can amplify our human potential. It can deliver real-time insights, remove roadblocks, personalise training, and help managers lead with precision and care. If and when AI is used to reduce unnecessary noise and friction, people do better work. They enjoy it more. And they stay longer. It means designing employee experiences with the same care and investment as our customer journeys. If you segment your marketing for example to speak to different buyer personas, why wouldn’t you design your onboarding, learning, and leadership pathways the same way? Different people have different needs. Different love languages, Different motivators. Different barriers. The best retailers know this, and they design accordingly. And finally, it means leading with empathy, compassion, clarity and courage. The world is changing so fast. Your team needs to know not just what to do, but more importantly why it matters, and how they will fit into the future. When leaders show up with real intent, when they communicate clearly, listen actively, and consistently focus on building trust, they create cultures that are going to hold under pressure and do well under change. Why this is your new competitive advantage In a retail landscape where products can be copied, prices can be matched, and AI is becoming a level playing field, the only true competitive advantage left is your people. Your culture. Your frontline experience. Your ability to attract, grow and retain good humans, and create an environment where they absolutely thrive. These are the traits that are going to set you apart. Because while anyone can match your offer, no one can replicate how it feels to work for you, buy from you, or believe in you. There are retailers out there that are investing in care, capability, and culture, and they are already pulling ahead. Not because they’re bigger. But because their people are more confident, feeling more connected, and are energised to deliver. And when your teams feel that way, they create things no competitor can copy: Smarter decisions. Better service. Deeper customer loyalty. More agility in the face of change. It’s that kind of edge that endures. It’s not about perks, it’s about purpose. It’s not about being nice, it’s about being sharp and designing your business around what people need to perform, to stay, and to lead. The fact is that retail will continue to evolve. AI will continue to get faster. Consumer expectations will only keep rising. Workforce dynamics will always be complex. But businesses that are built on people, and built for people, will always find a way through. This is not just a rewrite of how we operate. It’s a reset of how we value. If we choose people, boldly, strategically, and consistently, they are the ones who will lead what comes next.