BusinessWorkforce

Retail is still about people – and that’s exactly why it’s changing

motion blur of people with shopping bags in a busy shopping mall. retail sale and discount.
(Source: Argon & Co)
By Nick Gray
The heart of retail is, and always has been, people. From the customers who walk through your doors, to the employees who bring the experience to life, to the leaders who set the tone and the direction. Retail has never been just about stock, stores or spreadsheets, it’s always been about the people who move it all forward. But, as always, people are changing. Fast. And so, as always, retail must change, too.  We know today’s shoppers expect more. They’ve been well trained by e-commer

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay