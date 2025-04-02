Shein, Singapore Fashion Council collaborate on global inclusive fashion design

Fashion retailer Shein has formed a strategic partnership with the Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) to launch the “Every Body Matters” Inclusive Design Fashion Competition.

The competition – open to entrants worldwide – encourages aspiring fashion designers and industry experts throughout the world to challenge conventional ideals of beauty and style by designing designs that cater to every body type and ability.

“At Shein, we believe in making the beauty of fashion accessible to all,” said Leonard Lin, Shein EMEA president, global head of public affairs, and GM, Singapore. “Hence, we are excited to work with like-minded partners to foster a fashion ecosystem that celebrates inclusivity and diversity.

“This competition aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are proud to support the next generation of designers who will create a more inclusive future for fashion.”

The competition offers eight components to support, train, and promote growing fashion designers.

Applications are currently available to fashion designers and industry professionals.

Last year, the Chinese fashion retailer also turned its Shein X Challenge 2024 into a global competition in response to the overwhelming demand from designers around the world.