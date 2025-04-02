SectorsFashion & accessories

Shein, Singapore Fashion Council collaborate on global inclusive fashion design

Shein
This competition aligns perfectly with Shein’s vision, the brand said.
By Irene Dong

Fashion retailer Shein has formed a strategic partnership with the Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) to launch the “Every Body Matters” Inclusive Design Fashion Competition. 

The competition – open to entrants worldwide – encourages aspiring fashion designers and industry experts throughout the world to challenge conventional ideals of beauty and style by designing designs that cater to every body type and ability.

“At Shein, we believe in making the beauty of fashion accessible to all,” said Leonard Lin, Shein EMEA president, global head of public affairs, and GM, Singapore. “Hence, we are excited to work with like-minded partners to foster a fashion ecosystem that celebrates inclusivity and diversity.

“This competition aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are proud to support the next generation of designers who will create a more inclusive future for fashion.”

The competition offers eight components to support, train, and promote growing fashion designers. 

Applications are currently available to fashion designers and industry professionals. 

Last year, the Chinese fashion retailer also turned its Shein X Challenge 2024 into a global competition in response to the overwhelming demand from designers around the world.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Innovating or just keeping up? Here’s why retailers struggle to change

Steve Dennis
Sports & adventure

Rebel, AFL team up to launch boot donation campaign

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

How British brand Papier is driving growth in the global stationery market

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Store design IR Pro

Seven standout store openings in the US: Casper, APL and more

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Regulatory

Disconnected: Optus takeover talks conclude

Roushni Nair
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay