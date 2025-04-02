BusinessSupply chain

Nike faces new threat: Potential US tariffs on Vietnam imports

customers standing in a line outside a Nike store
US tariffs on Vietnam imports could deal another blow to Nike. Reuters
By Reuters
Nike could soon face another blow in its effort to revive its brand and reverse a long decline in sales: US tariffs on imports from Vietnam.  On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce which countries and products he will target with a new round of tariffs aimed at encouraging domestic production and coaxing other nations to buy more US goods. Vietnam, which runs a US$123.5 billion trade surplus with the United States, is a prime target.  Nike is one of several sportswear

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay