Dusk posts steady sales growth with launch of new AfterGlow format

Home fragrance retailer Dusk has reported continued total sales growth of 2.3 per cent year-on-year for the 16 weeks to the end of October, with no net store changes during the period.

The retailer’s refreshed Signature product range, relaunched across about 100 stores in September, delivered double-digit growth compared to the previous year.

Halloween products, including a Beetlejuice collaboration, also recorded double-digit sales growth.

During the first half of the fiscal year, Dusk expanded its trial of the AfterGlow store format to Macarthur Square in NSW.

The store, which has been trading for around five weeks, is performing above internal expectations, and its sales grew 25 per cent.

The format was designed to showcase a more contemporary product range, expand its customer base and drive commercial performance.

Dusk expects to open four new stores and close one in the first half of this financial year, and plans to open two and close seven underperforming locations in the second half.

The brand’s gross margin remains in line with expectations as the business manages the phase-out of its previous Signature range.

The company said it was well-prepared for the upcoming peak trading season and will expand its pop-up store locations to grow brand awareness and reach new customers.