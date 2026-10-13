Little Duck grows resale footprint in Hawthorn

Children’s resale retailer Little Duck has expanded its footprint with a second store in Hawthorn, Victoria, as it continues to grow its ‘community-focused’ approach to circular fashion.

The new 170 sqm, two-level store is almost double the size of its original East Kew location, which opened in 2024.

Founded by mother and mental health clinician Lauren McCaughan, Little Duck began as a rent-a-rack concept for children’s clothing.

“Circular fashion can be premium,” she said. “Sustainability has become a trend attached to market stalls, rummaging, and waste, and it does not have to be. You give an item its value back through how you care for it and how you present it.”

The concept allows sellers to rent a rack in-store to sell their own preloved clothing, while shoppers browse individually curated racks of secondhand pieces. Little Duck also offers managed rack and consignment services for customers seeking a more hands-off option.

Since launching, the business has developed around three pillars: Shop, Sell, and Connect.

Rather than significantly increasing stock levels in the larger Hawthorn store, Little Duck said it has maintained a set number of racks to create a more curated shopping experience.

The ground floor combines children’s, women’s, and maternity fashion, alongside a parent room, fitting room, and children’s play area. Upstairs, a dedicated workshop and studio space will host events, masterclasses, meetings, and photoshoots, as well as house a resident hair and makeup artist.

“It is very easy now to get caught online and overwhelmed by what everyone else is doing,” McCaughan said.

“What we are actually short of is connection and reasons to be in a room together. That is what Hawthorn is about for me.”

The store stocks preloved clothing from newborn through to approximately 12 years, alongside women’s fashion, maternity and nursing wear, footwear, accessories, toys and books.

Sellers can choose between DIY rack rental, the managed All Inclusive service, or Little Duck Curated consignment.

The retailer also offers Mystery Bundles, a personalised service where the team selects items based on a child’s size, style, and wardrobe needs, with subscription options available as children grow.

“Hawthorn has given me permission to follow my own instinct and build the space I wish existed for me,” McCaughan concluded.

“Retail does not have to mean we are simply a clothes shop. The clothes can be a safe entry point into something more, for the people who want that.”