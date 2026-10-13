BusinessStrategy

How is Lenose bringing luxury hand soap to the budget market?

LeNose CEO Caroline Valentini posing against a gray background.
“It’s really giving them a product that makes them feel excited to bring it into the home.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Can a US$10 hand soap offer enough of the luxury experience to persuade shoppers to switch? That is the proposition behind Lenose, a brand founded by three former Bubble executives who see an opportunity among younger consumers with premium tastes but limited spending power. Caroline Valentini, Lindsay St. Clair and Zee Carlstrom aim to make their mark on this multi-billion-dollar market with affordable, upscale scents, witty brand copy and marketing geared toward Gen Z and millennials. Inside R

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