BusinessOnline marketplaces

Southeast Asia’s most valuable online shoppers do their homework off the platform

online shopper
According to a new report, one in four qualify as ‘savvy shoppers’. (Source: Depositphotos)
By Tong Van
Southeast Asia’s e-commerce race is shifting from getting people online, with penetration already at 80 to 90 per cent, to keeping them. The next contest is over the customers already there, and a new survey commissioned by Lazada suggests the most valuable of them are also the hardest to keep inside any one app. According to the 2026 eCommerce Savvy Shopper Report by research firm Cube, one in four qualify as ‘savvy shoppers’. “The next wave of growth will come from helping shoppers par

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