Southeast Asia’s most valuable online shoppers do their homework off the platform

participate more deeply and confidently,” said Iris Wei, president of Lazada Group. “Savvy shoppers point to what this future looks like: one shaped by deeper engagement, more confident spending, and greater confidence in navigating value, trust, protection and technology. The opportunity now is to make savvy shopping easier for more consumers.” These shoppers report spending 31 per cent more each month than everyone else. Cube estimates the difference is worth about US$11.5 billion in marketplace spending across the region this year, or roughly 7 per cent of the total. The firm notes that this is spending associated with savvy shoppers, not extra spending caused by them. Where the money sits The Philippines has the highest share of savvy shoppers at 36 per cent, and they account for 45 per cent of the country’s e-commerce spending. Indonesia follows at 28 per cent, then Vietnam (25 per cent), Thailand (22 per cent) and Malaysia (20 per cent). The biggest difference between savvy shoppers and the rest is not price. It is how much they rely on sources outside the marketplace. Nine in 10 regularly check products and sellers elsewhere, through search engines, social media, brand websites or AI tools, compared with about half of other shoppers. Most also use all three of the region’s major shopping apps. That is a challenge for marketplaces: the customers who spend the most are the least tied to any one app. Shopee, TikTok Shop and Lazada control almost the entire regional market, according to Singapore-based consultancy Momentum Works, and shopping through social video, TikTok Shop’s strength, is growing fast. AI is starting to play a part too. Almost half of shoppers surveyed say they often use AI tools to research and compare products. Discounts, but not at any cost The report’s clearest message is that shoppers want a good deal, but not at the cost of trust. Many are happy to wait longer for delivery, hold off until a sales event or spend more time comparing offers to get a bigger discount. Very few would accept fewer reviews and authenticity checks, or a weaker return policy, in exchange for a lower price. That caution comes from experience. Most shoppers say they feel confident checking a purchase, yet most still ran into a quality problem in the past year. Cube estimates that around one in four online purchases in the region involves a quality-related issue. Asked how they would get better protection, shoppers’ most popular answer was to buy only from official brand stores or well-established sellers. Savvy shoppers are also more willing to pay extra for that peace of mind. The Singapore surprise Singapore, the region’s wealthiest market, has the smallest group of savvy shoppers, fewer than one in 10. Cube links this to how little Singaporeans use marketplaces compared with their neighbours. There may be a simpler reason. With strong consumer protection, fast delivery and plenty of physical shops, Singaporeans have less need to research every seller, and they use social commerce far less than shoppers elsewhere in the region. Younger shoppers engage more, but don’t spend more Younger shoppers are more likely to be savvy than older ones. Gen Z buyers wait for promotions more often and lean more heavily on social media to decide what to buy. Yet Gen Z and Gen X spend almost the same amount. Older shoppers respond less to promotions and social content, but their wallets are just as valuable, and brands that focus only on younger, more active buyers risk overlooking them. The next wave Beyond the savvy group, nearly one in five shoppers is just one step away from qualifying. What holds them back varies by market. In Malaysia and Vietnam, it mostly comes down to product-checking skills, which points to better authenticity and review tools. In Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines, it is protection, which calls for clearer return policies and simpler ways to resolve disputes. “Savvy shopping is not simply about price sensitivity. It is about consumers becoming more deliberate, informed and confident in the way they navigate e-commerce,” said Cube co-founder Simon Torring.