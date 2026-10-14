BusinessStrategy

Why Apple is betting on Siri AI to win the smart home race

By Reuters
Apple on Tuesday launched a raft of smart products, including an iPad-like device dubbed the HomeView, in a bet that its AI-upgraded Siri virtual assistant can help it carve out a bigger share of the highly competitive connected home market. The HomeView device, which starts at $299 and starts shipping next month, is Apple’s latest entry into a highly competitive market for connected home devices. It will feature a 7in screen and face recognition and will help users control doorbells, thermost

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of Redbubble website on a laptop.
Online marketplaces

Articore Group sees rising profits despite losses in revenue

Darshana Gupta
Victoria’s Secret angel Gigi Hadid walking down the runway wearing a pair of wings.
Strategy IR Pro

Is Victoria’s Secret’s year-long turnaround plan working?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Little girl trick or treating
Customer

Fright Night’s silver lining: Aussies set to spend $500 million on Halloween

Sean Cao
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri appears during the Christian Dior Cruise 2026 collection show
Luxury

Maria Grazia Chiuri named chief designer at Italian label Fendi

Tassilo Hummel
Models with LV bags
Luxury

Resurgent Chinese demand buoys LVMH sales improvement

Tassilo Hummel
An Amazon Just Walk Out store
Food & beverage IR Pro

Why Amazon’s Just Walk Out tech failed

Simon Porter
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay