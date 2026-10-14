BusinessStrategy

Blvck Paris founder on licensing, Asia and the stores he wants customers to stay

Blvck Paris
Founded in 2017, Blvck Paris built an entire lifestyle brand on a single colour, black. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Founded by Julian O’hayon in 2017, Blvck Paris built an entire lifestyle brand on a single colour, black. The founder ran his own agency before turning a recurring monochrome theme in his work into a business that now spans clothing, leather goods, home objects, a signature Teddy and, in Japan, a patisserie. Much of that growth has come through licensing. Partners operate stores and handle distribution in markets including Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, while Blvck Paris retains control o

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