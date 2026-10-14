How Studs’ Anna Harman is building the go-to ear piercing destination

ear operating standards. Long term, the ambition is to make Studs the first brand customers think of for piercing and earrings, while protecting the quality and trust behind its growth. In this interview with Inside Retail, Harman discusses her move into retail, the challenges of nationwide expansion and her long-term ambitions for Studs. Inside Retail: Prior to launching Studs, please delve into your career background. In what ways has your professional experience aided you in your current role as a brand founder and CEO? Anna Harman: Before Studs, I worked across law, asset management and startup operations. I started as a mutual fund formation lawyer, then joined Bridgewater Associates before moving into operating roles at consumer businesses, including Fitz and Walmart’s Store No. Eight. The common thread was learning how to turn complex problems into practical steps forward. That has been incredibly useful in building Studs. Retail brings together so many disciplines: real estate, finance, people, inventory and customer experience. My background gave me a strong operational foundation and an appreciation for the discipline required to support a creative brand. A compelling concept gets people interested; consistently delivering on it is what sustains a business. IR: What were the toughest challenges you faced in the initial stages of launching and running the brand? What strategies did you incorporate to overcome these issues? AH: We opened our first studio in November 2019, and just a few months later, the pandemic forced us to close our doors. For a new business built around an in-person service, that was an enormous challenge. We focused on what we could control: managing cash carefully, building our e-commerce business and maintaining a connection with customers through jewellery, styling and educational content. Lisa [Bubbers, Studs’ co-founder and CBO] and I had to make decisions with very little certainty, which taught us to be decisive while remaining willing to adjust. That period also reinforced the value of having both physical and digital channels. Customers could continue engaging with Studs even when they couldn’t visit a studio. IR: Studs first launched onto the scene in 2019 with a studio in Nolita, New York. Today, the brand has expanded with over 30 locations across the US. In what ways has the brand shifted the most from day one of opening the shop to running a nationwide business? What methods have you implemented to keep up with this rapid expansion? AH: The biggest change has been moving from a business where the founders could be involved in almost every detail to an organisation that delivers a consistent experience across the country. That requires investing in people, training and clear operating standards. Studs Academy, our paid in-house apprenticeship program, has been an important part of that approach. We want our piercers to have a strong foundation in technique, hygiene, aftercare and customer communication. We’ve also built the leadership and infrastructure needed to support our studios as we grow. The goal is to preserve the care and personality of the first location while giving our teams the tools to deliver it at a much larger scale. We pay close attention to customer feedback and studio performance so that expansion continues to strengthen the experience. IR: What have been the biggest highlights of running the business thus far? AH: Seeing something Lisa and I imagined become part of people’s lives has been the biggest highlight. Customers come to Studs with friends, to celebrate birthdays, to mark a new chapter or simply to do something for themselves. It’s meaningful to play a small part in those moments. I’m also proud of the team we’ve built and the opportunities that have come with our growth. As a female founder, building a business alongside another woman – and seeing the talented people around us grow into leaders – has been especially rewarding. IR: What goals do you hope to achieve with Studs over the next year and the next five years? AH: Over the next year, our focus is on thoughtful expansion and continuing to improve the customer experience. That means opening studios in markets where we see strong demand, developing our jewellery assortment and building on our service options via nostril piercing. Over the next five years, I want Studs to become the first brand people think of for piercing and earrings. There is still significant opportunity to reach more customers, deepen our relationships with them and make the connection between our studios and digital experience even stronger. We want to grow in a way that protects the quality and trust that brought customers to us in the first place. IR: What are your long-term goals for the brand? What type of legacy are you trying to build? AH: I want to build an enduring brand that customers trust and return to throughout their lives. Personal style changes, and Studs should be able to evolve with people. I’d also like our legacy to include raising expectations for the piercing experience: knowledgeable teams, thoughtful care, great jewellery and an environment where people feel comfortable. Internally, success means building a company where people can develop meaningful careers and take pride in what they do. Further reading: Tomorrow-Today Beauty’s Indianna Roehrich discusses building a brand with community