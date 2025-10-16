Mango reports customer contact details exposed in data breach

Spanish-headquartered fashion retailer Mango has reported a data breach after one of its external marketing service providers experienced unauthorised access to customer information.

In an email to customers issued on October 15, the company said that the compromised data was limited to contact details used in marketing campaigns, including customers’ first names, country, postal code, email address, and phone number.

Mango stated that no financial information, passwords, or identification details were affected.

The company confirmed that its infrastructure and corporate systems remain secure, and that all business operations are continuing as normal.

“As soon as Mango became aware of this situation, it immediately activated all security protocols,” the company said.

“In accordance with current regulations and following our internal protocol, Mango has informed the Data Protection Agency and the Authorities.”

The company said it is issuing the notice as a precautionary measure and urged customers to be alert to any suspicious emails or phone calls requesting personal information or unusual actions.

Customers with concerns can contact Mango’s customer service at personaldata@mango.com or by phone at +34 93 860 24 24.

Mango apologised for the incident, saying it “regrets any inconvenience this specific incident may have caused.”