Majority of Australians blame supermarkets for cost of living crisis

A majority of Australians blame supermarkets, at least in part, for the rising cost of living in the country, a survey shows.

The Australia Institute’s Carmichael Centre/Centre for Future Work surveyed 1014 participants and found that 83 per cent largely or somehow blame supermarkets for inflation.

Meanwhile, 60 per cent nominated groceries as the most-noticed cost increase, compared to 21 per cent who nominated utilities.

About 64 per cent said they want to increase supermarket competition, which is crucial to reduce cost-of-living pressures.

“Australians are now demanding action on supermarket competition with the same urgency as they’re calling for lower utility costs and higher wages,” said Lisa Heap, senior researcher and report author at Centre For Future Work.

“There’s likely to be political rewards for taking actions that increase supermarket competition.”