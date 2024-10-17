BusinessMarketing

Why the return of Victoria’s Secret’s fashion show is a double-edged sword

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
After a six-year hiatus, Victoria’s Secret’s fashion show has returned to New York City as part of the brand’s attempt to reset its image and inspire a cultural comeback. When the first runway show debuted in 1995, its pageantry seduced customers all around the world with models who were above supermodel status, they were angels. Fast forward to 2019, the fashion show was cancelled, both literally and socially.  When Victoria’s Secret announced the return of its runway this year, it

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay