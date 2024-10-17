Coffee Treat unveils franchise model, plans regional growth

The Victorian hole-in-the-wall coffee shop Coffee Treat has launched into franchising, with plans to extend into country towns.

Director Chelsea Hayward told Franchise Executives, “I’ve heard so many times people say they can’t get a decent coffee in the country. So by franchising, I aim to make it accessible to country people. They haven’t had a lot of variety in small country towns.”

The 35-50sqm footprint Coffee Treat has low outgoings and is profitable and simple to run, Hayward said.

When she bought the business eight years ago it already operated online ordering through an app. Hayward invested in a more advanced app with superior functionality, including a loyalty program.

While walk-ins are important to the business, the emphasis is on customers ordering through the location-based app that directs them to their nearest store.

Coffee Treat launches app-based franchise

Hayward has two stores in Warrnambool and is opening a third outlet in Hamilton this month.

Coffee Treat is not a drive-through but sites do need to have car parking out front.

“Location is everything. This is a grab-and-go business for commuters, busy mums, early morning walkers, gym goers, anyone on the run,” Hayward said.

Coffee Treat offers a selection of hot and cold beverages and food selections from on-the-go breakfasts and lunches to sweet treats.

The stores serve a bespoke coffee blend.

“It’s a medium roast with a caramel tone, a nice medium strength. We cater for the mainstream market and with the volume we use, we see no need to change it. Our coffee blend sits right in the middle.” Hayward said.

While the business is about fast service, exceptional customer service is key to encouraging repeat business, Hayward said.

An experienced multi-site hospitality operator and business owner, Hayward launches the Coffee Treat franchise with plans to develop a regional Victorian footprint, and then expand interstate.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.